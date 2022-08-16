Photojournalist testifies in case of Tsitsi Dangarembga; top author charged with inciting public violence

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A Harare-based photojournalist has testified in defence of award-winning author, Tsitsi Dangarembga, who is facing charges of inciting public violence after she held a peaceful protest in an affluent Harare suburb in

2020.

On Monday top photojournalist, Zinyange Antony Ruzvidzo, said he witnessed Dangarembga protesting in a dead calm environment without any public in sight.

Led by Dangarembgwa’s lawyer Ruzvidzo said: “I saw them walking along the road going to Sam Levy (village) and l stopped and started taking photographs. l did this because l am a photojournalist, I saw placards, that is why l thought l should take pictures.”

The Booker Price nominee is jointly charged with her neighbour for demanding media reforms.

She landed in trouble on the foiled July 31 movement protests planned against the government by activists over poor governance.

She insists there was nothing wrong with holding a peaceful demonstration as it was a constitutional right.

In giving further testimony, Ruzvidzo said he does not remember the exact words, but was much alive to the fact that the placards were talking about freedom of expression.

“l just remember the word ‘reforms’ and the other one written ‘free journalists’. l just saw freedom of expression on a female body,” averred Ruzvidzo.

“l do not think what they were doing incited any violence or inciting the breach of peace. I do not think a call for media freedom is inciting public violence.

“None of what l witnessed showed any signs of the breach of peace, and I did not see the accused addressing any member of the public.”

He said he took pictures as it was part of his job.

Ruzvidzo also confirmed Dangarembga’s submissions that she refused to entertain any questions from reporters.

The State and the defence will liase on the dates they will file their written submissions.

Judgement will be handed down on August 31, 2022.