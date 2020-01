Channel24

Unathi Nkayi has dedicated many hours of her life to fitness, and it shows.

The Idols SA judge showed off her toned abs in a photo shared on Instagram, and like everyone in the comments section, we were in awe.

The pic sees the star dressed in all-black as she holds her jacket open to reveal her chiselled torso.

Unathi has, on a number of occasions, shared before and after pictures of her weight loss, and we continue to be inspired by the singer’s journey.