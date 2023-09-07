Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman dies

Spread This News

Business Tech

Raymond Ackerman, the founder of Pick n Pay, has died at the age of 92.

Ackerman and his wife Wendy founded Pick n Pay in 1967 after buying four stores in Cape Town.

56 years later, the group now serves millions of customers across its 2,000 stores in South Africa and seven other African countries.

Ackerman – whose father founded retailer Ackermans after World War 1 – listed Pick n Pay on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 1968.