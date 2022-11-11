PICS: Woman arrested in SA’s Limpopo while driving hijacked Toyota Prado towards Zimbabwe

“In ensuring that stolen or hijacked vehicles are not going through our borders, the ever-alert police officers intercepted and pulled over a Toyota Prado along the N1 road under Botlokwa policing area north of Polokwane on Wednesday, 9 November 2022, and arrested a 39-year-old female suspect,” Ledwaba said.

“The information was provided by the members of the Crime Intelligence Unit about a hijacked Toyota Prado motor vehicle which was intended to be smuggled to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge port of entry.

“The members of Limpopo Tracking Team, SPS High Risk and Tshimollo Security jointly operationalised the information given and subsequently spotted the motor vehicle fitting the description (at) Sekonye village,” he said.

The motor vehicle was stopped, searched and police discovered that it was fitted with false registration plates. “The motor vehicle was also tested and later it was discovered that it was hijacked earlier this month at Randburg in Gauteng province,” Ledwaba said. “The driver of the motor vehicle failed to provide satisfactory explanation and was immediately arrested for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle valued at R400 000.