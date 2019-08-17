Picture story: MDC demo ban triggers police clashes with supporters

By Idah Mhetu

HARARE CBD was Friday reduced into a warzone when anti-riot police fought running battles with agitated MDC supporters angered by a police ban on a protest march the main opposition had planned to register growing discontent over poor handling of the national crisis by the Zanu PF administration.

The near deserted city centre Friday was a cloud of tear smoke while the often teeming Fourth Street bus terminus was also empty.

Below are images of MDC supporters who chose to brave the tense situation in the CBD to challenge for their rights to demonstrate.