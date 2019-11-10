Picture summary of President Mnangagwa’s tour to Morton Jaffray

President Mnangagwa being greeted by Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe during the tour

By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa early last week toured Morton Jaffray, Harare’s main water purification plant to familiarise himself with the operations of the city in terms of water purification and provision.

Mnangagwa pledged government support in the crucial process amid continued difficulties faced by the city in dealing with water provision to residents.

Below is a picture summary of the President’s tour.

Images by Idah Mhetu.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube accompanied the President

Town Clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango showing President Mnangagwa the newly installed programming machinery at Morton Jaffray water works

Mnangagwa being shown some water sample in a laboratory at Morton Jaffray

Water samples before and after purification

Engineer Abraham Chisango showing Mnangagwa water purification processes

President Mnangagwa chats to a senior police officer during the tour

President Mnangagwa chats to Engineer Paul Kruger