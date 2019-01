Staff Reporter

HARARE’S Central Business District (CBD) remained quiet but tense on Thursday with the police and soldiers patrolling the streets following Monday’s violent clashes which left at least eight people dead according to Amnesty International.

A tour of the CBD by NewZimbabwe.com reporter revealed that most vending stalls were deserted and many shops closed.

Below are images showing major shops that were still closed along the usually busy first street. Pictures by Idah Mhetu;