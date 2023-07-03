PICTURES: Diaspora Insurance at the Zim Turn Up show in Leicester

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

UK-based pan-Africa risk solutions company Diaspora Insurance partnered Prince Nathan Entertainment as the latter hosted some of Zimbabwe’s finest young musicians at the weekend.

The ‘Zim Turn Up’ show was held Saturday at the K Venue in Leicester featuring top artists like Tocky Vibes, Nox Guni, Potain, Jah Master and several others.

The Diaspora Insurance stand was a hive of activity as revellers took time to enquire about and sign up for the company’s key products, including the Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan.

See Images below;