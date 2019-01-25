PICTURES: MDC and Zanu PF politicians troop to Tuku’s Norton home

Pictures by Idah Mhetu

POLITICIANS from the ruling Zanu PF party and its MDC rivals visited the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s Norton home on Thursday to pay their respects to the international music icon.

The opposition MDC party was led by leader Nelson Chamisa while President Emmerson Mnangagwa headed the Zanu PF delegation.

Tuku, as he was more widely known, passed on Wednesday at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

He was declared a national hero by President Mnangagwa but the family is yet to decide whether he will be laid to rest at the Heroes Acre in the capital.

Below are some images from Thursday’s high profile political visits;