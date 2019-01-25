New Zimbabwe.com

PICTURES: MDC and Zanu PF politicians troop to Tuku’s Norton home
MDC vice president Morgen Komichi, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and Chimurenga legend Thomas Mapfumo

25th January 2019

Pictures by Idah Mhetu

POLITICIANS from the ruling Zanu PF party and its MDC rivals visited the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s Norton home on Thursday to pay their respects to the international music icon.

The opposition MDC party was led by leader Nelson Chamisa while President Emmerson Mnangagwa headed the Zanu PF delegation.

Tuku, as he was more widely known, passed on Wednesday at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

He was declared a national hero by President Mnangagwa but the family is yet to decide whether he will be laid to rest at the Heroes Acre in the capital.

Below are some images from Thursday’s high profile political visits;

President Emmerson Mnangagwa (with scarf) arrives at Tuku’s Norton Home

MDC president Nelson Chamisa is mobbed by supporters on arrival

Zanu PF ministers Kazembe Kazembe, Ziyambi Ziyambi and Oppah Muchinguri former foreign affairs minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi

Mary Chiwenga, Auxilia Mnangagwa with Daisy Mtukudzi

MDC-T vice president Obert Gutu (with spectacles)

 

