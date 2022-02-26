PICTURES: Mnangagwa Addresses Kwekwe Rally as Police Teargas Chamisa’s Gokwe Event

By Staff Reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his government will ignore opposition threats of violence and focus on focus on building the country
He was addressing thousands of supporters at a campaign rally in Kwekwe ahead Saturday.
In remarks directed at rival Nelson Chamisa and his Citizen’s Coalition for Change (CCC) party, Mnangagwa said; “We will ignore the violent threats by the CCC and continue to focus on building the nation brick upon brick, stone upon stone.
He added; “The second republic values investing in the young generation.
“We have even launched a Women’s bank which will help in empowering the women in the country.”
More follows …
RALLY IN PICTURES: