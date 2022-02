Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMDANCEHALL crooner, Jah Master has been involved in a car accident which left his Toyota Allion badly damaged.

The ‘Hello Mwari’ singer was travelling from Chiredzi after performing at Chideu Complex last night.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Jah Master shared images of his damaged car captioned ‘Thank you God for saving us’.

He received the car as part of his brand ambassadorial deal with Banc ANC where he promotes the bank’s local remittance service, City Hopper.