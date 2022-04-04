PICTURES: Zim’s Jemima Makes Top 5 At Miss Environment International In India

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’S Jemima Mandemwamade made the top five at the Miss Environment International pageant which was held this Saturday in Mumbai, India.

The Miss Earth Zimbabwe 2021 winner also took home the Miss Flora and Fauna crown at the first edition of the global pageant.

Belgium’s Kayra Wouters was crowned Miss Environment International with Michelle Arceo of the Philippines taking second place.

Third runner-up was South Sudan’s Sky Amelia who also earned the Miss Biodiversity title, while Peru’s Mariel Zuñiga was fourth and received the Miss Aqua title.

The Miss Environment International pageant claims that its prime objective is to “promote the importance of environmental conservation.”

More images from the event;