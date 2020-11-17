Pirate Vehicle Chasing Cop Killed In Hit And Run

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

A TRAFFIC police officer died on the spot was Monday afternoon in a hit and run accident by a driver driving a Mitsubishi Canter Truck along Simon Muzenda Street, formerly Fourth Street.

The cop is said to have approached the driver who was picking up passengers and the motorist sped away hitting the police officer as he fled.

Witnesses said the police officer was hit by a rear-view mirror before falling and was run over by the vehicle causing his sudden death.

The police confirmed the case and are appealing to members of the public for information which can lead to the arrest of the motorist.

“The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) is appealing for information which can lead to the location and arrest of the driver and owner of a Mitsubishi Canter truck which was pirating near Simon Muzenda Street (4th) on 16/11/20 at around 1530 hours.

“The motorist was picking up passengers in the middle of the road and when (he was) approached by a police officer, he ran over the police officer who died on the spot,” police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.

“The driver sped off after the incident and anyone with information pertaining to this matter to report at any nearest police station. The law will take its course on this reckless driver.”