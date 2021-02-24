Pitso Reacts To CAFCL Defeat

AL AHLY boss Pitso Mosimane has lamented his side’s missed chances following their CAF Champions League defeat to Simba on Tuesday.

The reigning African champions suffered their first defeat of the continental campaign after being dealt a 1-0 defeat by their Tanzanian opponents at a packed Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, courtesy of a solitary goal from former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Luís Miquissone.

Following the match, Ahly head coach Mosimane admitted that the atmosphere from the 30 000-odd fans had made things difficult for his side but that he was still confident of qualifying for the next round of the competition, despite Tuesday’s slip-up.

“We still have four remaining games in the group stage, and we will fight to reach the next round,” the South African coach said, per Al Ahly’s official website.

“We aimed to dominate the possession in today’s game, but we missed several chances in the first half, and in these games, we have to take all of our chances.

See the highlights from Al Ahly’s CAF Champions League defeat to Simba in the video below

“We have to be professional after any loss, but the game could be held in better circumstances. I am a professional coach and I have no comments on the fans’ attendance as it was the CAF’s decision, but what happened today did not happen in any place in the world.”

The Club of the Century now have three points from their opening two matches in the competition, after previously recording a 3-0 win over Al Merreikh, and will next host Vita Club on 5 March 2021.