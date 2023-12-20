Pius Jamba jailed 30 years for opposition activist Moreblessing Ali’s murder

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali’s killer, Pius Jamba has been jailed for 30 years.

Jamba was convicted by High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba two weeks ago after a full trial.

In sentencing him the judge said he deserves a lengthy custodial sentence because he killed a defenceless woman.

Prosecutors had prayed for the death penalty but they did not support their submission and only said the case had shocked the society.

They also said that 15 years in prison, as suggested by his lawyers was a mockery of the criminal justice system.

“We have already said as the accused was intoxicated, we cannot impose a death sentence.

“What we find to be aggravatory is that the accused was violent to the deceased since the beginning.

“The two were strangers and it would seem that he was offended when she told him to pay for the things.

“For this small thing, he severely assaulted the deceased. He also hit the deceased’s friend Kirina Mariyoni with a stone using a catapult.

“He also pelted other patrons. The deceased decided to leave and go home but instead ended up walking 2-3 km with the accused.

“It is clear that the accused took her. His argument that she is the one who followed him is nothing but a lie,” he said.

The judge noted that Jamba did not tell the court what he wanted to do with Ali but what we know is he ended up killing her.

“The deceased was drunk, defenceless and a vulnerable woman. After killing her he mutilated her body.

“His intention was to hide the offence. He found the body too heavy to carry. He was now attempting to obstruct justice. It is that act of mutilating the body which sent shock waves through society.

“In our view, the aggravating factors far outweigh the mitigatory factors and as such a higher sentence than the presumptive sentence of 20 years is necessary.

“It is our view that a sentence of 30 years in prison will meet the justice needs. The accused is therefore sentenced to 30 years in prison,” ruled the judge.