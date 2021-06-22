Plan For Your Family Financial Security, Diaspora Insurance CEO Urges Fathers

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

FOUNDER and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Diaspora Insurance, Jeff Madzingo says it was time fathers planned for their families’ financial security protection to ease the stresses often associated with sudden losses of the breadwinners.

He was speaking during a Diaspora Insurance organised discussion to celebrate Fathers’ Day Saturday.

Madzingo said today’s fathers should consider insurance policies to avoid desperation in times of need such as funerals.

The businessman, who is also a banker, said discussions he was having with other panellists Saturday helped shape communities that were facing challenges after leaving original countries to settle in foreign land.

“A father has a responsibility to protect his family. It is important to know we can transform those responsibilities into family financial protection.

“In the context of insurance, most products tend to protect families which guarantees financial security and create intergenerational financial wellbeing.

“It is important to know what type of insurance products we ought to have to protect our families and luckily any mishap one can think of can be insured. Fathers should be probing potential mishaps and taking insurance cover before the events manifest. It is sad to see a father going on a GoFundMe because there is no funeral policy for the family.”

Added the business executive, “The responsibility of a father should now shift from the physical power to soft skills to protect our families.”

His comments follow often dire experiences faced by a lot of Zimbabweans who relocate into the diaspora with families back home bearing the brunt of hardship.

Cultural differences, family dynamics as well as feminine and masculinity issues were greatly affecting the father in the diaspora today, it was noted.

One of the panellists, United Kingdom based father Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Bishop Benard Mberi described fatherhood as complicated due to the new family dynamics as he is forced to adjust to new cultural differences and norms in the new environment.

“Fathers in the diaspora today face a lot of challenges and it is critical to know how to approach and resolve them.

“Fatherhood is complex as it associated with a lot of expectations and responsibilities.

“The father has to adjust to a lot of values in a foreign land. The differences need a unique approach to be addressed without breaking the family unit,” said the cleric.

Although fatherhood is a privilege, Mberi warned that being in the position was often associated with marital challenges often leading to domestic violence, separation or divorce and even deaths as stressed spouses often attack each other.

“Issues of family dynamics, anxiety and pressure carry a lot of load for fathers who are caught up with stress and depression leading to domestic violence.

“There are also issues involving balancing being a father and or a priest in the home and in the communities, we live in the diaspora.

“We have to restore the values to our children. Being in a first world country and coming from a third world country has its own challenges of adapting to several things,” said Mberi.

Dominic Pasura, a lecturer, author and writer also based in the UK raised sociological perspectives such as diversity with the diaspora context.

“Fathers in the diaspora live up to a lot of expectations where most experience a crisis of masculinity which results in violence as they fight to remain dominant in the family,” he said.

Another speaker Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya, a Social-Psycho specialist said due to the crisis of masculinity, family breakdown was rampant due to work pressure in the diaspora.

“Men are main breadwinners naturally but in foreign land, there has been a gender role shift that has led to tension,” stated Bvunzawabaya, adding that a Migrant Family Support research done showed that 60% of women from Zimbabwe in the UK earn more than their husbands.

She said women in the diaspora expected their men to help with house chores, yet the men felt disempowered by being asked to change nappies.

This had resulted in some cases to men resorting to violence as they do not want command from spouses.

Julius Mugwagwa, a lecturer at London’s UCL said technology had taken over family values.

“Technology now controls families. It should just be available to help us and not completely occupy our different space. Spending time principles are needed,” Mugwagwa explained.

Mberi however said that despite all the changes in norms and cultural values, biblical values remained the same wherever one went.

“There is nothing like feminine or masculinity. We have to work together in harmony through biblical principles,” Mberi said.

Father’s Day is a holiday of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

In Catholic countries of Europe, it has been celebrated on 19 March as Saint Joseph’s Day since the Middle Ages.