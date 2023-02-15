Plane with diamonds crash lands near Harare

Spread This News

By Reporter

FIVE passengers escaped with their lives after a light aircraft transporting diamonds crashed-landed near Harare Monday afternoon, police have confirmed.

According to the ZRP, five passengers escaped with their lives after the Piper 31 Navajo aircraft landed on a field some 16km from Beatrice at around 2.30pm.

The plane, owned by diamonds miner Murowa (Private) Limited – a subsidiary of RioZim Limited, was ferrying gems from the company’s Zvishavane mine to its Harare head office.

The five people on-board were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

They were identified as pilot Zvikomborero Nyamakura of Borrowdale, Murowa Diamonds’ security officer Salfina Karimazondo, Constable Obey Mabvundwi of CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit and two security guards from Fawcett Security Company, Petros Chaguruka and Fredrick Maroyi.

“We are now working together with officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to ascertain the cause of the accident. More details will be released in due course,” said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

The group corporate affairs executive for RioZim Limited, Tafadzwa Gova said: “A Piper 31 Navajo aircraft owned by RZM Murowa (Private Limited) force-landed in a farm field approximately 16 kilometres from Beatrice on the 13th of February 2023.

“The cause is yet to be ascertained. There were no casualties on board or on the ground. Damage was limited to the aircraft.

“There will be a full investigation by the company in conjunction with CAAZ, the regulator.”

Witnesses told local media that the incident occurred at Muriwai Farm around2.30pm and the five were pulled out of the wreckage by locals with the help of the farm owner who rushed them to hospital.

The pilot sustained serious head injuries and was reported to be in critical condition, while the other four are in a stable condition.