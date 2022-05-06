Planned protests: security forces placed on high alert

ZIMBABWE’s service chiefs have placed a well-oiled state machinery on high alert, ready to viciously thwart any protests following indications of an impending uprising.

Multiple official and security sources told NewZimbabwe.com Friday that the country’s defence forces have been preparing for an eventual outbreak of civil disobedience for the past two months as discontentment over a worsening economic crisis engulfed the country.

The sources said intelligence agencies have been presenting adverse reports to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, showing that in general, the economic crisiswas providing fertile grounds for mass protests.

The crisis is unelined by an astromic cost of living, runaway inflation, skyrocketing fuel prices and erosion of the value of the Zimbabwean dollar which reached levels only surpassed by the 2008 hyperinflationry era.

An informed source said: “The entire security sector is on high alert. They know that there is a realistic likelihood of an uprising and every effort is being made to thwart it.”

“The president himself consistently been given security situation reports indicating the ground is fertile for an upheaval and that is why he is frequently talking about economic saboteurs. Its a delicate situation,” the source said.

Another source said it was not by coincidece that Mnangagwa’s recent speeches have been threat ladden.