Plans afoot to introduce ‘securitised’ title deeds with advanced features

By Tinei Tuhwe

THE Title Deeds, Companies, and Intellectual Property Chief Registrar, Willie Mushayi, said his department, which falls under the Justice ministry, has automated its system to curb incidences of missing, misfiled, misplaced and stolen records.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com, Mushayi said government is dedicated to achieving a digital economy and is actively fostering a supportive environment for the telecommunications sector to thrive, aligning with the country’s overall development goals outlined in the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

He highlighted that his ministry is gradually transitioning to automation and a digital economy in order to prevent data loss and misplacement of records.

“We are working on issues related to streamlining operations to prevent loss of data and misplacement of records.

“The ministry is ready to prioritise the right things, such as registering a business and ensuring client satisfaction. Starting from June, automation will be used in all departments,” he said.

In a bid to combat fraudulent activities in the property sector, Mushayi announced plans to introduce secure title deeds with advanced security features.

“Each title deed will have secure features. We are moving away from bond paper and adopting secure paper with embedded security that cannot be detected by the naked eye.

“To verify the authenticity of a title deed, a QR code will be included, which, when scanned, will display vital information about the property owner, including their name, date and place of birth, property description, and any existing bonds or caveats.

“This innovation will significantly reduce complaints related to fake title deeds, which are currently printed on ordinary paper and can be easily falsified,” he said

In order to address existing concerns, Mushayi highligted that the ministry has decided to invite individuals with title deeds to come forward and have them validated and approved.

“By doing so, we aim to expose those holding fake titles and ensure the integrity of the property registration process.

“This move marks a significant step towards enhancing security and transparency in the property sector,” Mushayi said.