Plastic surgery for girl burnt in hut inferno

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A 16-year-old Mt Darwin girl Sharon Chirata, who suffered serious burns in a hut inferno, has successfully undergone a plastic surgery courtesy of the Alfred Dondo Foundation.

Impala Car Rental brand manager Tracy Ngoma said Sharon was operated on by a local plastic surgeon who wanted to remain anonymous.

The car rental company footed the medical bill involved in Chirata’s surgical operation.

“After watching her plight on ZTV news, Impala Car Rental then contacted the reporter who had done her story. We visited and brought her to Harare where she was operated on with the assistance of a local plastic surgeon and we are pleased it has worked,” Ngoma said.

Sharon’s uncle, who took custody of the girl after she and her sister Shelter were abandoned by their mother, expressed gratitude to Impala.

“Her life has not been easy and we are relieved that she is now okay. We want to really thank the company for coming to our rescue,” he said.

Chirata’s guardian Sheila Marimo said she was overwhelmed by the assistance coming from Impala Car Rental because the child was abandoned by her mother when she was just a toddler.

“As a family, we are grateful to Impala for the assistance. They have lived up to their promise and my wish is to see Sharon living a normal life from here onwards,” she said.

Sharon said she is keen to resume her studies after the surgery.

“My dream is to go back to school and pursue my dreams. I have not been to school for a long time because of my condition and I am happy that Impala is also supporting me to get my identity documents and has promised to pay school fees,” she said.