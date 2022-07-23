Platform One cruise on 30 years later; says Zim second home as they lament bad treatment in SA

It takes a few minutes for people, mostly those who grew up listening to their music, to realise who the ladies in the black skinny jeans and beaded necklaces are.

They might have aged a little and show little flesh but they have not lost their rhythm as they would later show Sowetan with a mini rehearsal.

The female group is known for popular and timeless hits like Womnyakazisa, Thuli, Esibayeni and Makoti, among others. Sowetan met the group to chat about their latest album, Jabula-Jabula. The 18th offering comes after nine years of not releasing new music.

Ntengo, the lead vocalists from Mzimhlophe, says: “It is great to be back again in the industry and we are excited. It is has been a while but we are back and this time we are saying Jabula-Jabula. Touring is what kept us busy and we were unable to go to the studio.”

Gwala explains that the group hasn’t recorded because they have been touring and performing in countries like Canada, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda and Swaziland.

“This album is a proof that we still exists and hot like before. We are still around because we’re doing our own thing and not imitating anyone. When people do not see us they should know that we are in other countries performing. We get busy during wedding seasons as people who are getting married book us”

The album hit the digital streets and shelves three weeks ago. It has 11 tracks and features Zimbabwean singer Zinja Ziyamluma. Jabula-Jabula is a unique fusion of Afro-pop and the maskandi sound.

Dladla explains that through music they dish out advice to young women who are about to get married.