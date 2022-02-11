New Zimbabwe.com

Platinum Producers Seek Deferment Of Pending Zim Tax On Exports

Platinum Producers Seek Deferment Of Pending Zim Tax On Exports

11th February 2022 ,
Spread This News

By IOL

THE ZIMBABWE Platinum Producers’ Association, which encompasses projects controlled by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), Impala Platinum and Sibanye, wants Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to defer a pending 5 percent tax on the shipment of platinum group metals (PGM) that are not beneficiated.

Zimbabwe’s Treasury has been granting fiscal and monetary concessions to Zimbabwean miners and this includes new requirements for them to pay royalties and other taxes in local currency.

New Zimbabwe.com