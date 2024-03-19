Spread This News

DYNAMOS camp has been hit by player division, New Zimbabwe.com can reveal.

A source inside told this publication that the division is a result of unfair treatment of players in the team as others have been paid their sign-on fees while others are yet to receive.

“True we have some players that are being considered better than others, would you believe it that we have a group of players that is yet to receive its sign-on fees while there is another group that has received its sign-on fees,” said the source.

Dembare is yet to taste victory in all three competitive games it has played this year which saw them being handed a 2-0 Castle Challenge against Ngezi Platinum Stars in February before they lost 2-1 to rivals Highlanders in a league opener last week, followed by Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Hwange.

Failure to pay sign-on fees

The Glamour Boys’s financial woes seem to be worsening as the club does not have an official sponsor at the moment since the Sakunda deal expired in December last year.

The oil company seems not keen on renewing its relationship with Dynamos following an administration ruckus which saw the ouster of club vice chairman Vincent Chawonza in February.

Despite it being a big brand in football, cooperatives approached by Dynamos for sponsorship have cited the same reasons raised by Sakunda.

Just like Dynamos, Highlanders’ deal with Sakunda collapsed at the end of last year but the Bulawayo giants have since adopted Better Brands as the new sponsor thanks to their good administration.

2024 kit not yet secured

Other than the sponsorship troubles, Dembare is also yet to acquire a new kit for the 2024 season following the expiration of their deal with Looks last year.

As a way to mitigate the problem, Dynamos is using last season’s kit and an inside source told this publication that the club is in the process of printing numbers and names on last season’s replica jerseys.