“Please do not sell out,” Jailed ARTUZ leader Obert Masaraure writes a letter to teachers urging them to keep fighting for decent wages

By Thandiwe Garusa

JAILED Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader Obert Masaraure has written a letter to his colleagues urging them to keep fighting for decent salaries and go ahead with the planned strike set for this Friday.

Masaraure said he will not be deterred by the persecutions.

“Today l thought of writing to you this letter from the dungeons of Harare Central Prison. It is now day 13 of my rearrest after having spent 16 days at Chikurubi Maximum Prison. I urge you to fight on to defend our profession, one which we love so much. These detentions will not stop me from fighting for workers’ rights, but will rather strengthen my resolve for a better teacher in one’s country,” Masaraure said.

Masaraure also told teachers to ignore meetings that have been scheduled for next week by the education ministry saying this is meant to disturb the industrial action set for Thursday.

“Teachers, as l am in prison, I hear they plan on meeting us sometime next week to discuss the conditions of living in our sector as if they don’t know. Firstly, the prices of goods are now pegged in USD whilst our labour is being paid in non-existent currency called RTGS.

“The meeting is meant to sway us away from the strike which is supposed to start tomorrow 22 July 2022. The minister Paul Mavhima knows that if we unite over our salaries and demand them to be restored back to their pre-October 2018 salaries, we will win.

“I urge you union leaders in the teaching profession please do not sell out. This is our chance to unite all teachers and bring back classroom dignity. It is at this point in time that we must demand what was stolen from us by the failed economic policies of one Mthuli Ncube.

“Now it is time to show the employer that us teachers, we are a united force. Let’s just demand a fair and decent wage as it is our right,” he said.