Please give me more time – Mai Titi pleads with creditors as she sinks in debt; denies escaping into exile

By Staff Reporter

LOCAL comedienne and socialite, Mai Titi – real name Felistas Murata – has pleaded with people she is owing money to give her more time to pay up.

Mai Titi was left neck-deep in debt after her extravagant wedding with now-estranged husband, Tinashe Maphosa, gobbled up to US$100,000.

The couple’s marriage lasted barely four months.

Mai Titi claims she over-committed herself in terms of expenses as Maphosa had promised he would settle the debts after the wedding.

However, Maphosa did not fulfil his promises and allegedly stole US$30,000 from Mai Titi before disappearing

In a Facebook post Sunday, Mai Titi who is currently in Europe, pleaded with those she owes to stop using ghost accounts to attack her.

Some people who lent her money were starting to suspect that she may have run away into exile. However, she assured them she would pay up.

“Ndozviziva ndinemari dzevanhu handisati ndapedza kubhadhara munhu wese. Please bear with me, handisi kuwana mari zhinji semafungiro amurikuita kuti ndatove millionaire, no.

“Yandiri kushandira ndirikungobhadhara, mukandiona ndakachena handisi kuzvispoila, ndirikutospoilwao. Every cent I’m getting here ndirikukamura kuvanhu vandinenge ndakwanisa.

“Ndoona vamwe vachiuya kuzoposter kumaghost. I know very well I’m owing. Don’t worry handina kwandotizira kuuya kuno kutoshandira imimi. Ndipeiwo nguva mese ndinokupayi. Vamwe vazhinji ndambozama ndosaka ndirikugarisa kuitira pandodzoka. Handidi kuve ne anoti ndine chikwereti chake.

“Handisikuzorora. I’m trying my best kufamba haisi luxury. Kushanda kuti zviite. Hold on for me I’m here. Kuuya nemasuitcase 4 kuno I was avoiding unnecessary shopping knowing fully every cent I’m getting has to pay someone (Please bear with, give me more, I will pay each and every one of you, I am working hard to make sure I clear all my debts),” Mai Titi said.