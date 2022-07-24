Plumtree woman arrested for stealing Command Agriculture Inputs

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Plumtree have arrested a woman in the border town after she was allegedly found in possession of Command Agriculture inputs.

Shylet Dumani (42) who is believed to be a Zanu PF supporter was intercepted at the intersection of Plumtree and Kingsway road while transporting the inputs to Harare where she intended to sell them.

“Police in Plumtree arrested Shylet Dumani (42) at the intersection of Plumtree and Kingsway road for unlawful possession of Command Agriculture inputs comprising 30+50 kgs Can Fert Compound D and 34 X 50 kgs Can Fert Ammonium Nitrate fertilizers ,”

“Police recovered the fertilizers which were being transported to Mbare Msika, Harare for resale,” said police on their Twitter platform.

In June this year, police arrested deputy minister of agriculture, Douglas Karoro after he allegedly defrauded the Presidential Inputs Scheme of US$73 300 worth of farming inputs.

The Command Agricultural programme was started in 2015 as a way to improve agricultural production following the land reform programme.

Under the scheme, farmers are supplied with inputs and they would have to reimburse the government after they have harvested and marketed their produce.