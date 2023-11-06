Plymouth Argyle happy for fit-again Brendan Galloway to join up with Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Plymouth Herald

STEVEN Schumacher has no problem with Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway joining up with the Zimbabwe squad later this month despite him only just returning to fitness.

Galloway has surprisingly been named in a provisional 28-strong squad for Zimbabwe’s first two 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which will both be played in Rwanda, after not playing any football since April due to a hamstring injury.

However, the 27-year-old is now fit again and after training fully with the rest of the Pilgrims’ squad this week he is in contention for a place among the substitutes for the Championship match against Middlesbrough at Home Park tomorrow.

Galloway, born in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, has played twice for his country at senior international level, the last time against South Africa in November 2021.

The Warriors begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign away to Rwanda on November 15 and then ‘at home’ to Nigeria four days later on neutral territory.

Schumacher said: “I think it makes sense for him to go. He’s going to train with them and there might be an opportunity to play some minutes. I don’t know exactly who they have got, I have just seen the email that he had been selected.

“Good luck to him. Hopefully he goes over there and gets some game time. It will probably benefit him. We haven’t got any reserve team games planned.”

The undoubtedly talented Galloway, who is under contract to Argyle until next summer, has had wretched luck with injuries throughout his career.

He joined Argyle in the summer of 2021 after impressing during a pre-season trial but fitness issues have restricted him to 32 starts and eight substitute appearances in more than two years.