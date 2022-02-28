Poachers Kill Endangered White Rhino

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

A CARCASS of a White Rhinoceros shot dead by poachers has been discovered in Bikita, Masvingo province, as wildlife poaching escalates in the country.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the discovery of the endangered animal’s carcass made last Sunday.

Nyathi said: “The ZRP is investigating a case of poaching which occurred in Bikita, where a white rhinoceros carcass was found slightly buried in a pit approximately 1,5 metres deep with some body parts missing…”

The carcass, which had gunshot wounds, was covered with a black polythene plastic and some tree branches.

“Two gunshot wounds were noted on its shoulder and two bullet heads were recovered from the shoulder after it was cut open,” Nyathi said.

In a related matter, on February 21 this year, police in Victoria Falls arrested Leonard Ndebele (36) for unlawful possession of ivory.

The suspect was nabbed by the police after detectives received information to the effect that he had ivory which he intended to sell in Victoria Falls.

Police made some follow-ups leading to Ndebele’s arrest and the recovery of two Elephant tusks, weighing 37,86kgs, which the suspect had hidden in a bush.

Meanwhile, Lupane police recently arrested Bhekhithemba Ndlovu (31) and Eshuet Sitsha (37) for unlawful possession of hazardous substances. The suspects were apprehended by members of the community after they were seen loitering at the Elephant corridor in Zikungwa village.

The pair is believed to have been planning to poison Elephants before removing their tusks for illegal trade.