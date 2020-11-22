Poisoning Fears As Victor Matemadanda Falls Ill

An image of a sick Victor Matemadanda circulating on social media. NewZimbabwe.com could not ascertain if the image is current or not.

An image of a sick Victor Matemadanda circulating on social media. NewZimbabwe.com could not ascertain if the image is current or not.

By Anna Chibamu

ZANU PF has confirmed the governing party’s national political commissar Victor Matemadanda is unwell after he suddenly fell sick last week.

In a statement Saturday evening, acting national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said Matemadanda has been unwell since last week and was recuperating at home after being attended to by doctors.

Matemadanda is also deputy defence minister.

“Zanu PF wishes to inform the party membership and the generality of the public that the national political commissar has not been well since last Saturday, the 14th November 2020,” the party spokesperson said.

“The commissar’s illness was accompanied by itchiness of eyes, swelling of the body, and vomiting that led to him being rushed to hospital.

“He has since been attended to and is recovering well as other symptoms have disappeared except itchiness of eyes which is still persisting. Medical tests are being carried out and the doctors are examining the situation to establish what could have caused such illness.

“As such, members of the public and the revolutionary party structures and membership, in particular, will be kept informed of the situation in due course.”

However, according to sources within the ruling party, Matemadanda was poisoned by an unidentified individual after he was exposed to an unknown substance that he got into contact with. This led to the swelling of his face and some parts of the body.

The source said the incident took place during a party Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province held recently.

“I believe he has gone past the worst of the poison risk. Not to know what the after-effects will be and for how long. Poisons are complex. First seconds are the most dangerous,” the source said.