Poker player turns R73 bet into R14.6m at casino

By Associated Press

A man playing poker at an Atlantic City casino has won $1m (R14.6) $5 (R73) bet.

The man, identified only as a Lakewood resident, made the three-card poker “6 Card Bonus” bet on Saturday afternoon at the Borgata Hotel Casino. He then hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 1-to-20 million odds.

The man was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds. The dealer’s hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.

Casino officials say it’s the first time this bet has been hit at the Borgata.