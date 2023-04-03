POLAD members form political coalition; plan to field candidates with ‘best winning chance’ in July polls

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD) has said it is currently in the process of selecting candidates to contest in this year’s elections.

The coalition comprises of six political parties in Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) is led by Coalition for Democrats leader Trust Chikohora and has since registered with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) following its launch in March.

Other political parties in the coalition are the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rebuilding Zimbabwe Party, United Democracy Movement and Straight Black Pride Zimbabwe Partnership.

Chikohora who was meeting the parties candidates in Harare over the weekend said the interface was to familiarise with the coalition’s vision.

“We held a meeting with all candidates from Harare province in Harare. We had about 100 candidates. We were showing them the vision for ZCPD and the new politics we are introducing. That is the politics of unity, the politics of peace and the politics of development. That we need each other, all of us as Zimbabweans for all of us as team Zimbabwe in order to move forward. We want to pull together. Now our candidates are geared up to show this philosophy with people in Harare as we over forward in preparing for 2023,” he said.

He added that the coalition is going to field candidates in both council and parliamentary levels across the country and selection will be based on consensus.

“We will select candidates based on consensus and we will select candidates with the best chance to win. We know that as Coalition Partners we can find each other using dialogue to come up with the best team to represent the Coalition,” he said.

Chikohora added: “Zimbabwe is experiencing multiple socio-economic challenges which have been with us for many years now. These challenges seem insurmountable because we have become a deeply polarised society. We believe that these challenges will only be solved sustainably if we come together as Zimbabweans to find each other and build our country together as a united people”.

He said ZCPD has been formed to entrench the culture of democracy through free, fair, transparent and verifiable elections.