POLAD members want government funding widened; say current 5% threshold too high  

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) members have recommended funding for even those parties which fail to garner the constitutionally stipulated 5% threshold, an umbrella in which most of them fall.

The recommendations are part of POLAD’s January 2022 engagements on electoral reforms that aim to level the field ahead of 2023 general elections.

A POLAD declaration gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com revealed a cocktail of electoral reforms the platform wants attended to before the next harmonised polls.

“State funding of political parties must be widened to promote a multi-party democracy. The current system of state funding of political parties does not promote the growth of a truly democratic multi-party system. It does not take into account all votes cast in a general election,” said the POLAD members.

“It has a very high minimum threshold of 5% of votes cast and it does not consider votes cast for the President and for local councillors.

“It is proposed that the Political Parties (Finance) Act be amended to consider all three elections namely Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Authorities for participating political parties. The minimum threshold must be reduced to less than 5%.”

Most of the parties which form POLAD lost dismally at the 2018 elections. None of the presidential candidates save for Emmerson Mnangagwa garnered above 5% of the whole vote.

The platform has since its inception and as a result of dismissal by losing presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, been seen as another waste of taxpayers’ money.

Besides funding for campaigns, POLAD has also proposed extension of the 30% female quota in local authorities to 2023 and proclamation of elections 90 day before vote casting.

Added the report: “Proclamation of election date must be at least 90 days before polling day, voters roll to be closed fourteen days after date of proclamation, the voters roll must be published and made available at least seven days before the nomination court, nomination of candidates must take place over a of five days with the nomination court only sitting on the fifth day to announce the final list of successful candidates.”

POLAD also wants consolidation of election related legislation in the electoral act, widening of public financing of parties and legislation of police’s notice period for rallies.

Members also want a one column presidential ballot paper after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) controversially placed Mnangagwa in the top row on its 2018 ballot paper.