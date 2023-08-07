Poland: 27-year-old Zimbabwean faces life in prison for attempted murder following infidelity brawl

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A POLAND-based 27-year-old Zimbabwean identified as Sebele who is facing attempted murder charges for pummelling his partner last year, could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty according to reports from Europe.

Sebele, who is also facing charges of violating the woman’s bodily integrity and violating the functions of her body organ, reportedly went berserk after catching his partner with another man in their home.

The Lublin-Północ District Prosecutor’s Office said Sebele had stabbed his partner with a fork, picked up a knife and threatened to kill her.

“The woman managed to open the door and run into the corridor, but the man grabbed her and dragged her into the apartment. He then closed the door and put the key in his pocket,” reads the Prosecutor’s statement.

“He reportedly stabbed the victim with a fork then found a knife and began to threaten her with death while holding it in his outstretched hand, walking towards her.

“The victim, fearing for her life, opened the window and jumped out of the apartment on the second floor.”

Investigators pointed out that as a result of the fall, the woman suffered numerous fractures, including a displaced multi-fragment fracture of the pelvic bone.

Sebele, who went unpunished after slapping his partner in October last year, told the police she had jumped after he threatened to end things with her.