Police abandon recruitment in surprise policy shift

By Kingston Ndabatei

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has abandoned new recruitments into the force and has further invalidated all waiting lists in a surprise policy shift that could affect thousands of prospective applicants.

In a statement Friday, police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the organisation had been inundated with inquiries from people including claims of recruitment on social media.

“The police therefore wishes to advise members of the public and those who had conducted interviews and had been put on the waiting list that the recruitment policy has been amended with immediate effect,” Charamba said.

While in previous years, reports have claimed police have recruited personnel as old as 40 years or more, as well as incorporating graduates from the Zanu PF aligned national youth service, Charamba said the new policy has an age limit and an educational requirement.

“Potential police recruits are now required to be between the ages of 18-22 years and be in possession of a minimum of five ‘O’ levels which include Mathematics, English Language and Science obtained in not more than two sittings,” she said, adding that all waiting lists have been expunged while future recruitments will be published in the press.

“In light of this new policy, all police applicants on the waiting list have been dispensed with and will no longer be considered for police recruitment,” she said.

Zimbabwe’s police force has not been excluded from current reforms on the security sector by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

A lot of police commanders who served under Robert Mugabe have been retired while the Zimbabwean leader has also taken the brave decision to retire some top military Generals who were once loyal to the ousted President.

The country’s new leader is keen to rally a new command system which both toes his own line and does not leave him in the line of fire from those who have accused his administration of rights abuses.

In all cases of civilian abuses by the state apparatus post Mugabe rule, Vice Presidet Constantino Chiwenga, the former Defence Forces commander, has been singled out as author of the brutalities.