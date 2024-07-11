Police arrest 5 teenagers in Wedza after viral assault video

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

Police have arrested five suspects in connection with a viral video circulating on social media where a victim was being assaulted by a group of females.

In a statement by the ZRP Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the five suspects from Mupfuuri Village in Wedza lured Mavis Mada (18) the victim, to the home of Vimbai Mike (19) under the pretence of giving her vegetable seedlings. Once there, the suspects locked Mada in a hut and stripped her naked.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Vimbai Mike (19), Rudo Manjere (17), Lilly Rose Munyoro (16), Lillian Chido Munyoro (17) and Sandra Vhumbunu (17) on 10th July 2024 in connection with the case of aggravated indecent assault which occurred at Mupfuuri Village, Wedza on 04th July 2024.

“Investigations by the police revealed that on 04th July 2024 at 11 00 hours, Rudo Manjere, Lilly Rose Munyoro and Lillian Chido Munyoro lured the victim, Mavis Mada (18), to Vimbai Mike’s homestead at Mupfuuri Village, Wedza on the pretext that they wanted to give her vegetable seedlings. The suspects locked the victim in one of the huts and stripped her naked,” said Nyathi.

The 5 suspects took turns assaulting Mada with switches and inserting three sticks into her private parts while recording a video.

“The victim fell unconscious and the suspects poured water on her before freeing her naked at 1500 hours.

“The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of a Vivo cellphone which was used to record the assault incident.”

Mike is in police custody, with other 4 suspects set to appear in court.

“Vimbai Mike is detained in Police custody while the other four suspects, who are juveniles, have been released in custody of their parents and they will be taken to court for the due processes of the law to take its course,” added police.

The victim is alive and receiving medical attention at Mount St Mary’s Hospital.