Police arrests Quest Financial Services robbers two days after heist

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Wednesday said the notorious robbers who got away with US$720 676 have been arrested just two days after the heist.

Armed with iron bars, explosives and guns the gang stormed Quest Financial Holdings company premises before attacking employees who were on duty. They then ransacked the operations manager’s office where they blasted a safe and got away with US$716 340, two small cash boxes, three laptops and a bag.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Brighton Chikukwa (28), Silence Matambo (29) Washington Mangwanda (23) Liberty Mukanganise (31) Tafadzwa Richard Marondera (25) and Luke Zinyengere (28) in connection with a case of robbery,” the police said.

The police said acting on a tip-off on 27th February 2024 detectives from CID Homicide, Harare received information which linked Brighton Chikukwa to the offence.

The detectives tracked the suspect to Mbare, Harare where he was arrested. Brighton Chikukwa implicated the other suspects and Zacharia Charuwanda alias Zero, Trymore Chimbambo, Maxwell Kadzembe as well as other three employees at Quest Financial Services.

Investigations by the detectives established that Brighton Chikukwa received US$40 000 cash as part of his share from the loot. The detectives recovered US$22 000 cash which was allegedly given to Silence Matambo and Washington Mangwanda as part of their share of the loot.

It was established that Washington Mangwanda was given US$25 000 as part of his share which he used to buy a Toyota Aqua vehicle for US$5 300. He further gave his mother US$10 000 and US$5 000 to his wife for personal use.

Detectives acted on the received information and arrested Liberty Mukanganise at Boka Tobacco Auction Floors in Waterfalls.

Investigations by the detectives revealed that Liberty Mukanganise was given US$23 000 as part of his loot. He led the detectives to the recovery of US$20 560 cash, a car radio, a subwoofer, seat covers and other valuables.

Tafadzwa Richard Marondera and Luke Zinyengere were later arrested in Glen View and led the detectives to the recovery of US$50 600 cash.

The detectives recovered a Mark X vehicle, registration number AFR 7059 which Zinyengere had bought for US$1 300, and an iPhone 15 Pro Max bought for US$1 500.

Added the ZRP, “The ZRP applauds the public for supplying positive information which has assisted the police to account for the armed robbery suspects throughout the country.”