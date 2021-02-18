Police Assault Victim Discharges Blood-Stained Urine

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

A 40-year-old Chipinge man was left with wounds and discharging blood-stained urine after being assaulted by some police officers who accused him of breaking Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Tapiwa Mtetwa suffered the misfortune when he had left his home to buy some groceries at Chibuwe shopping centre near his home.

He met the police officers who accused him of breaking lockdown regulations.

It took the intervention of ZLHR for Mtetwa to successfully file a police report and be able to see a medical doctor.

Said ZLHR on Twitter Tuesday, “In Chipinge, 40-year-old Tapiwa Mtetwa recently sustained some wounds on his back after he was assaulted by police officers on 5 February while trying to purchase groceries at a local shop in Chibuwe.

“While the law provides for purchasing of groceries within a 5km radius, police officers, led by one Mhishi and stationed at Chibuwe Police Base had their own interpretation of the law and accused Mtetwa of violating national lockdown regulations.

“ZLHR lawyer Peggy Tavagadza had to intervene and assisted Mtetwa to make a police report and to get a request for medical affidavit so that he could be attended to by a medical doctor.

“As a result of the assault, Mtetwa is now discharging blood-stained urine.”

When reached for comment, police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the incident.

Under the current lock down regulations, citizens who are not classified under essential service employees are encouraged to do their shopping within a 5km radius from their residence.