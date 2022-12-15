Police ban Chamisa tree planting event in Gutu; ‘Varikukwata’ says CCC party as it vows legal challenge

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have banned Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa from launching a national tree planting programme which was scheduled for this Thursday in Gutu.

By way of reasons for the ban, Chief Superintendent Taurai Jaackim Mambure, said another political party had already made a notification to hold a meeting on the same date in the same ward.

“You are being advised that another political party had already made a notification to hold a political meeting on the same date and ward,” said the police chief in his letter to the party.

“… I, as the regulating officer, do hereby issue this prohibition notice in terms of section 819) of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11.23), prohibiting the holding of tree planting day,” the letter reads.

Police also warned the party that failure to comply with the prohibition would have serious consequences like imprisonment and they will be monitoring the area.

CCC said the ban only shows that the ruling Zanu PF party is scared, adding that they would challenging prohibition.

“Our lawyers are challenging the illegal prohibition. Zanu PF must stop abusing the police. It is not a crime to plant trees! Varikukwata! (They are scared),” CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said.

According to CCC, the mass tree planting day in the countryside seeks to promote reforestation and afforestation to ensure that communities are climate-secure and protect the environment.