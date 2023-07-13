Police ban Chamisa’s CCC Zhombe rally

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reportedly banned a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally set for Joel business centre at Zhombe Friday.

CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa was scheduled to officiate at the mobilisation event.

According to weekly newspaper, The Midlands Observer, the event was prohibited for alleged non-compliance with Section 7 of the Maintenance Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Zhombe, Judah Benison Ntini confirmed the ban before voicing concerns the prohibition severely hindered CCC’s ability to actively participate in the upcoming polls, claiming that they are entering the race with their “legs and hands tied.”

“Yes, I can confirm that our application was not approved. Police said the rally is prohibited according to Section 7 of MOPA. We are tired of having that section quoted and we are trying to book another day for President Chamisa to come, but we do not know what will happen,” he said.

Chamisa is currently in Midlands Province and Wednesday was in Gokwe Nembudziya.

He is expected to address a rally at Donsa business centre, Silobela tomorrow, and Kwekwe on Sunday.

MOPA, which forms the legal basis for the ZRP’s decision, is designed to ensure public safety and preserve peace during public gatherings.

However, opposition members argue that the ban is politically motivated and intended to suppress campaign efforts.

Earlier this week, police headquarters issued an order instructing provincial commanders to clear rallies by opposition parties to give a semblance of credibility to upcoming elections, but this becomes the seventh rally to be banned in stark violation of the decree.