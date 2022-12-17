Police ban Chamisa’s end of year celebration rallies 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) has barred two more Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) end of year celebration rallies which were scheduled for this Saturday in Chitungwiza and Budiriro.

Earlier this week, police also banned the party from launching a tree planting program in Gutu, stating that another political party had a meeting in the same area on the same day.

ZRP did not give any reasons for banning the rallies in two letters seen by NewZimbabwe.com, which were addressed to the party.

“Reference is being made to your letter dated 08 December 2022 in connection with the above subject. In the letter you notified to hold an End of Year Celebration Rally at Budiriro 5 Bus Stop, OK Shopping Centre, Budiriro 5. Harare on the 17th of December 2022 from 1000 to 1600 hours.

“May you be advised that the notice to hold the rally has not been sanctioned. Thank you in advance for your cooperation,” reads one of the letters.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa reiterated that Zanu PF was running scared.

“Our end of year rallies have been banned. Police have prohibited our two rallies this weekend after again stopping our tree planting program earlier this week.

“I am told Zanu PF fears that the bumper crowds and our big rallies will send the wrong message to the world. We #fakapressure unto a big win!” Chamisa said.

With elections on the horizon the opposition has seen most of its scheduled events being iced by ZRP.