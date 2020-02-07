Police Ban Cops From Using Cell Phones While On Duty

Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has, with immediate effect, banned its officers from using cell phones while on duty and instructed them to instead use issued radios for communication.

The order was communicated in a memo, dated 06 February 2020, and issued by the Officer Commanding Harare Province to all police stations in the province.

“With immediate effect from 07/02/20 as a matter of policy CMM no member/officer on official duty shall be in possession of a non official allocated cellphone,” the memo reads.

“Repeat no member /officer shall be in possession of a cellphone on duty. For instance a Dispol who is issued with an official cellphone shall be allowed to use the cellphone. All other members/officers should utilise the radios whilst on official duty.

“Any deviations from this standing instruction will result in the member and his/her immediate supervisor charged for disobeying an official order. All Dispol and OIC (Officer in Charge) stations shall ensure dissemination of this instruction to their members of staff.”