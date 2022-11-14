Police ban music concert to promote youth voter registration; Zanu PF afraid of ‘virgin’ voters — says Chin’ono 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at the weekend banned a music show in Bulawayo, where organisers intended to mobilise youths to register to vote in upcoming 2023 harmonised elections.

The event was scheduled for Hartsfield Tshisanyama in Bulawayo on Saturday from 2pm until midnight.

Initially, police had given permission to organisers, 3D Events Management, to hold the function.

The police letter acknowledging receipt of notification addressed to Mduduzi Mdlongwa reads, ” This office acknowledges receipt of your letter dated 7 November 2022, and has noted your request.

“It remains your duty to ensure the concert is not held in contravention of any laws of the country. Thank you for the notification.”

The letter was signed off by one Chief Superintendent V. Nkomo, who is Bulawayo Central District Commander.

Staunch government critic, Hopewell Chin’ono took to Twitter to vent his anger over the concert ban.

“As is expected from highly unpopular dictatorships, the regime has stopped the #RegisterToVote concert, which was meant to be taking place today in Bulawayo.

“They first sent the letter below, then stopped the concert. Why is Zanu PF afraid of youths registering to vote?”