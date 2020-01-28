Police Ban Women’s March On Electoral Reforms

By Alois Vinga

POLICE have banned the Women Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) from holding a protest march on the electoral reforms.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Monday WALPE director, Stabile Dewa confirmed the latest development and said her organisation had since filed an urgent application at the High Court against the police’s decision.

“Our lawyers are on the ground seeking to file an urgent application to reverse the ZRP decision disallowing us from peacefully marching and handing over a petition to Parliament on the urgent need for electoral reforms which affect women’s full participation in electoral processes,” she said.

The ZRP’s Officer Commanding Harare Central District Chief Superintendent, O Mugomeri in a letter to the organisation dismissed WALPE’s application saying Dewa was facing treason charges.

“The event might, therefore, be taken advantage of, to further her agenda and the (police) district is currently running an operation to clean up Harare Central Business District against Mushikashika, touts, vendors and illegal money changers hence these already agitated citizens may cease the opportunity to cause violence,” Mugomeri.

Dewa is facing charges of attempting to overthrow the government. She is currently out on bail after she was arrested upon arrival from a human rights workshop in Maldives last year.

WALPE is an organisation that raises political consciousness among women.