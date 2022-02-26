Police Bid To Block Chamisa Gokwe Rally Flops

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE High Court has quashed moves by police to block opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Gokwe rally set for Saturday.

Despite having earlier given the party the greenlight to proceed with the rally, the ZRP sought to block it at the eleventh-hour citing shortage of staff.

This prompted CCC to instruct its lawyers to file an urgent High Court application seeking to reverse the ban.

CCC secretary for transport, Settlement Chikwinya said: “Police said CCC must cancel Gokwe Rally because ZRP said it didn’t have manpower to provide security for both Zanu PF rally in Kwekwe and CCC rally in Gokwe same day”

The High Court however ruled in favour of CCCC.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights tweeted: “CCC Zimbabwe rally in Gokwe is proceeding after Justice Chirau made a finding that there is no proof that the rally has been cancelled by police or is likely to be cancelled. The judge stated that what she has is proof that the police have authorised the rally.”

Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said the rally is proceeding.

“We won’t be bullied out of Gokwe. This country belongs to us all,” he said.