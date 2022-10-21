Police blame ZIMSEC over exam papers leak; internal Memo urges action at exam body’s Harare offices

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMBABWE School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has been flagged as the epicentre of examination paper leak by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

A leaked police memo lays all blame on the examination authority.

This comes at a time two examination papers have already leaked, barely a week into this year’s final sitting.

Ordinary level English Paper 2 and Mathematics Paper 2 leaked into the public domain, with some of the culprits already having been arrested.

According to the leaked police memo from a station in Bikita, one Tafadzwa Chikomo of Bikita Fashu High was caught red handed cheating on the English Paper 2 examination.

The suspect was caught with a hand written paper with answers he had smuggled into an examination room.

This prompted the invigilator and the headmaster to escalate the matter to the police.

During the investigations, Chikomo implicated Tadiwa Chapwanya, a student at Pamushana High School.

The investigations further unearthed that Chikomo was also in possession of a Mathematics Paper 2.

Further investigations led the police to Pride Tapera of Domboshava Visitation Makumbi and Valerio Muchemwa of Bikita.

In a memo gleaned by newzimbabwe.com , ZRP said the leaks can be traced to ZIMSEC offices in Harare calling for action to be taken.

“It appears this year’s ZIMSEC examinations are seriously leaked and it appears the source is in Harare and chances are high that the leakages are from ZIMSEC offices in Harare. Action should be taken on ZIMSEC head offices where the soft copies originate.

“Pamushana High School has a long history of leaking examinations and the source, Chimbodzikai Village Chief Marozva Bikita, is near Pamushana High School,” read the memo.

This likely puts a dent on the reputation of the examination mother body as leaks have become a regular occurrence.

When requested for comment, ZIMSEC spokesperson Nicky Dlamini refused to comment, saying the memo has not been verified.