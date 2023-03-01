Police block CCC Marondera rally, says venue already booked

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has blocked Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally slated for Saturday at Paradise Shopping Centre, Marondera.

A letter written by police addressed to the main opposition party said the venue was already booked by another organisation.

Caston Matewu, CCC’s Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency claimed police had assured them of a greenlight but went on to give their venue to Zanu Pf.

“Despite assurances, police now say Zanu PF had already booked a rally at the same venue. It’s official, we are now a banned organisation.

“Despite all this, we are marching to victory,” said Matewu on Twitter.

The letter to CCC signed by Marondera District Regulating Authority’s Mthetwa P reads “We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 24 February 2023 received on 24 February 2023 at Marondera District Headquarters.

“Kindly be advised that your notification to have a rally at Paradise Shopping Center (PaCaravan) Ward 10 of Marondera Municipality may not go ahead on 4 March 2023 from 10 am to 5pm because the venue had already been booked by another organisation prior to your notification.”

A number of CCC’s meetings and political events have been blocked blocked by the police for various reasons. In cases where authority is granted, the events are marred by violence allegedly perpetrated by ruling party supporters.

According to CCC national spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere, over 60 meetings were blocked by the police in 2022.

CCC says barring their events is a sign the ruling party is panicking as harmonised elections draw closer.

Recently CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba revealed the party had resorted to campaigning underground due to fear of supporters victimisation.