Police block civil servants demo over PSMAS grab by government

By Thandiwe Garusa

POLICE Monday blocked civil servants from holding a demonstration against the government for meddling with their medical aid society at the Public Service Association (PSA) house in Harare.

They however allowed the union leaders to hand over their petition without singing or protesting as intended.

The civil servants had planned to demonstrate at the PSA house first and then march to hand over their petition to the Public Services Commission (PSC).

The demonstration was blocked but the petition was later handed to PSC.

Addressing journalists at the PSA house, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary general Raymond Majongwe said they were not expecting that from the government.

“This was just a genuine union position, something provided for in the constitution of the country that as and when we feel aggrieved, short changed or unfairly treated, we must exercise our rights and that is precisely what we are doing.

“So, as we agreed on Friday, that on Monday we are going to proceed and handover a petition to the public services commission, to our surprise we are told police came here as early as 5 am in full force and battle herd against unarmed people who have a legitimate case with their employer and their presence has threatened many of our people,” Majongwe said.

He added: “Knowing this country, when you see police officers in the manner that they are, armed to the teeth, they are all over and almost at every corner of this premise and where we are supposed to hand over the permission.

“We do not expect a democratic country to continue dishing out threats and intimidation tactics.

Last week, civil servants were stopped by anti-riot police from holding their annual general meeting for the second consecutive year.