Police block Job Sikhala solidarity march, says it’s not in compliance with law

By Darlington Gatsi

ORGANISERS of the Job Sikhala solidarity march that was scheduled for Saturday have been forced to cancel the event after the Zimbabwe Republic Police blocked it.

The solidarity march which was supposed to be held in Sikhala’s backyard was aimed at clamoring for his release. The firebrand opposition politician has been in pretrial detention for over a year.

In a letter to the organisers, ZRP said the event does not meet the requirements of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

“Your letter dated 15 December 2023 on the above subject is hereby acknowledged. The notification to hold a procession rally in solidarity with Job Sikhala at Huruyadzo Community Hall on 23 December 2023, Time 1000 hours to 1600 hours is prohibited. The notification does not meet the requirements of Section 7 of the MOPA Act. Therefore your event was not sanctioned. Thank you in advance for your cooperation,” said ZRP.

The rally was one of the activities that the newly constituted Job Sikhala Solidarity Council which trade unionist Obert Masaraure heads had planned to crank up pressure on the release of the former Zengeza MP.

Masaraure blasted the government over ZRP’s disapproval of the solidarity march.

“The Job Sikhala Solidarity Council notes with disgust the blocking of the 23 December Solidarity rally by Zimbabwe Republic Police, ZRP. The ZRP claims that the notification failed to meet the requirements of MOPA, an excuse that has been consistently used to deny Citizens their Freedom of Association and Assembly.

“The Council Condemns the systematic restriction of all activities done in the name of Job Sikhala by the Zimbabwean State. It is apparent that the name Job Sikhala attracts repression from the regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa,” said Masaraure.

Opposition and government critics have labelled Sikhala, a political prisoner.

Sikhala was arrested last year and accused of inciting violence at the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Masaraure said the organisation is being treated as a “terrorist” organisation.

“The Council warns the regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop treating the Sikhala Solidarity movement as a terrorist grouping. The Movement is using constitutional means to apply pressure on the Harare regime to release Sikhala who is clearly a political prisoner.

“The Council will not be deterred by this setback, a series of Solidarity activities are lined up to rally the millions of pro-democracy campaigners in Zimbabwe and beyond to collectively demand the release of Job Sikhala,” he said.