Police blocks CCC Mutare rally

By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has barred the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally scheduled for Saturday at Rowa Grounds in Mutare rural district.

ZRP said the venue which CCC intends to use is used for different sporting activities and was going to cause a clash.

In a letter addressed to CCC’s Jack Saunyama, Superintendent P. Mbira added that some property owners were against the idea of having a political rally held close to their premises.

“This office acknowledges receipt of your notice on the above subject.

“Your convening notice is not compliant with the law.

“The intended venue is also lined up with sporting activities by local football clubs who usually use the same facility.

He added, “Some property owners are against the holding of the rally at their door steps.”

Mbira said the police feels the situation on the ground is unfavourable and therefore cannot proceed.

CCC has had several of its events blocked by the police for various reasons. According to the party’s national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, 61 meetings were barred in 2022.

CCC claims this is a sign the ruling party is not confident it will win the harmonised elections set for July.

Recently CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba revealed the party had resorted to underground campaigns in the rural areas to counter violent attacks on its members.