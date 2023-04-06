Police blocksfootball supporters’ protest against SRC

By Darlington Gatsi

SPORTS and Recreation Commission (SRC) has been temporarily spared from the wrath of football supporters after Zimbabwe Republic Police iced proposed protests.

The Zimbabwe National Supporters Association had scheduled a siege at SRC offices in Harare, Thursday over the suspension of Zimbabwe by football mother body FIFA.

In a letter addressed to the supporters association ZRP said their request is not in compliance with Maintenance of Peace and Order (MOPA).

“I acknowledge receipt of your notification letter dated 22 March 2023 in respect of the above heading whereby you intend to hold a Public Demonstration at Sports and Recreation Commission Offices.

“However, please be advised that your notification has not been sanctioned as it does not fully comply with the requirements as outlined in Section 5 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23,” read the letter.

Zimbabwe was suspended from the football family last year after the government through SRC meddled in the affairs of Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo board over allegations of misappropriation of funds and sexual harassment of female referees.

Kamambo and other board members have denied any wrongdoing.

FIFA has demanded the reinstatement of Kamambo as a precondition for Zimbabwe to be readmitted however SRC has failed to heed the demand.

ZNSSA secretary general Joseph Matawu said they will remain defiant in cranking pressure on SRC.

“That is the response from the Officer Commanding Harare Suburban Police District, with regards to our notification to hold a demonstration at SRC offices. On our part as ZNSSA, our notification to the Regulating Authority satisfied section 5 of the MOPA Act in all aspects.

“You can even see that their reason for declining our notification is vague. You can clearly see that there are more underlying factors which they cannot disclose to us. As that may be, we have not exhausted all the avenues to bring back international football to Zimbabwe,” said Matawu.